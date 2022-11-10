Chicago City Council committee to vote on Anjanette Young Ordinance

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago City Council committee is expected to vote on the Anjanette Young Ordinance.

The Anjanette Young Ordinance, if passed, would require Chicago police officers to follow what would be a new city law governing the execution of search warrants.

The ordinance was created about two months after a CBS 2 Investigation into Chicago police officers wrongly raiding the home of Anjanette Young. The innocent social worker was changing her clothes when a team of officers burst into her home. She was handcuffed naked as officers swarmed her home with guns drawn.

She can be seen on police body camera video repeatedly telling officers they were in the wrong place. The CBS 2 Investigators found the suspect police were looking for, based on a tip from a confidential informant, was living in a neighboring apartment. He also was wearing a police tracking device while awaiting trial for a recent arrest.

Since then, Chicago police have adopted several changes including banning no-knock warrants, except in cases where lives are in danger. All other search warrants would have to be approved by a deputy chief or higher.

Some council members, including Alderwoman Maria Hadden want to go further by requiring other changes through city ordinances that can only be changed by city council votes and not through CPD internal policies.

That can ultimately be changed by the Mayor or police superintendent.

CBS 2 learned Young will speak about the vote Thursday.

The committee vote will take place Thursday and a full City Council vote is expected next week.