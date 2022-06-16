Chicago City Council committee discussing a change to speed camera enforcement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago City Council Finance Committee is talking about a push to change speed camera enforcement to only ticket drivers caught going more than ten miles over the speed limit.

Right now, drivers caught on camera going six to 10 miles over the speed limit get a $35 dollar fine. If it's 11 or more and it's a $100 ticket.

The lower limit took effect on March 1, 2021 and led to a surge in tickets. Alderman Anthony Beale (9th) introduced this proposal twice before.