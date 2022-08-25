Chicago chapter of Friends of the Children gets $1.4 from MacKenzie Scott

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago charity focused on improving the lives of young people gets a huge donation.

Friends of the Children works to bring together at-risk children and long-term mentors. The national organization is now getting $44 million from MacKenzie Scott.

Out of that amount, $1.4 million will go to the Chicago branch. Back in 2019, Scott pledged to give away most of her wealth. She's already donated more than $12 billion to hundreds of non-profits. 

