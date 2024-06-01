Watch CBS News
Concealed carry license holder scares off would-be carjackers in Chicago

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man scared off his would-be attackers in Chicago by pulling out a gun. 

Police say the victim, 34, was walking to his car around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Irving Park East in the 3700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when he was approached by a black sedan.

Three men armed with guns got out and demanded his keys. 

The victim, a concealed carry license holder, fired his own weapon, and the suspects got back in the vehicle and fled. 

No one was hurt. 

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

