Concealed carry license holder scares off would-be carjackers in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man scared off his would-be attackers in Chicago by pulling out a gun.
Police say the victim, 34, was walking to his car around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Irving Park East in the 3700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when he was approached by a black sedan.
Three men armed with guns got out and demanded his keys.
The victim, a concealed carry license holder, fired his own weapon, and the suspects got back in the vehicle and fled.
No one was hurt.
Area Five detectives are investigating.