Concealed carry license holder scares off would-be carjackers in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man scared off his would-be attackers in Chicago by pulling out a gun.

Police say the victim, 34, was walking to his car around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Irving Park East in the 3700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when he was approached by a black sedan.

Three men armed with guns got out and demanded his keys.

The victim, a concealed carry license holder, fired his own weapon, and the suspects got back in the vehicle and fled.

No one was hurt.

Area Five detectives are investigating.