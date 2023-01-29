Watch CBS News
Carjacker takes car with 4-year-old inside

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacker got away with a vehicle with a child inside Saturday afternoon in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. 

Around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Hubbard, a 39-year-old man left his vehicle running unattended with a 4-year-old inside. 

A carjacker then got into the vehicle and drove away. 

The vehicle was left a few blocks away, and the 4-year-old was found safely inside. 

No injuries were reported. 

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 

