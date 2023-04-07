2 business robbed on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A business was robbed on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday morning.
Police said three men entered a business, in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue, just after 4 a.m.
They stole money and drove away in a gray sedan, heading westbound on Belmont.
No arrests have been made.
About 10 minutes earlier, police said four men entered a business in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road and demanded money. The offenders took off with the money in a silver sedan.
Police have not confirmed if the robberies are connected.
