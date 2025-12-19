These are expected to be the busiest days to fly this holiday season

The holidays are set to pack runways and highways alike, with a record number of Americans on the move in late December.

An estimated 122.4 million people are expected to travel over the busy holiday period – between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1, according to AAA. Airlines expect 52.6 million passengers to pass through U.S. airports, while 110 million Americans will hit the roads.

But some days will see heavier travel than others. Here's what you need to know.

Busiest air travel days

This year has already seen eight of the busiest travel days in TSA history, and a December date could join them. Dec. 1, 2024, is the only December date to make the top 10 list with 3,088,836 passengers screened.

These are expected to be the busiest travel days this holiday period, according to Airlines for America, a trade association that represents the airlines:

Friday, Dec. 19

Saturday, Dec. 20

Sunday, Dec. 21

Friday, Dec. 26

Sunday, Dec. 28.

American Airlines says Friday, Dec. 19 will be its busiest travel day, operating more than 6,400 flights. Meanwhile, United Airlines expects the Saturday after Christmas to be its busiest, flying more than 10 million passengers this season.

About 2.9 million passengers will fly daily over the next two weeks, Airlines for America estimates.

Watch out for holiday travel scams

Lawmakers are issuing a dire new warning about travel-related scams, where fraudsters are creating fake websites and impersonating airlines and hotels. The goal is to trick you into paying for fake reservations – or even to steal your identity.

Some of these bad actors are using links that appear to be from a major airline with a link to rebook your travel. Don't click on any links sent from unknown parties or visit any third-party sites that aren't reputable.

Here are some ways to protect yourself from scammers:

Use your airline's official apps for the latest information or phone numbers

Be on the lookout for fake customer service numbers

Be mindful about what you post on social media, as scammers can easily pose as customer service representatives to try to trick you

"Criminals are persistent during the holiday season, targeting travelers with scams involving fraudulent car rentals, airline tickets, hotel reservations, and more. Recognizing these schemes is an important step toward protecting millions of Americans and safeguarding billions of dollars," Kathy Stokes, AARP senior director of fraud prevention, said in a statement.

If you are being pressured to act quickly, and if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.