CHICAGO (CBS)-- A worker has been rushed to the hospital after a building collapse in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the worker was removed from the debris and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

Worker still trapped EMS attempting to work. pic.twitter.com/nwFC3VUYzu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 12, 2023

This is a developing story.