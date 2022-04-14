Frank James held without bail on federal terror-related charges after Brooklyn subway attack

NEW YORK -- A federal judge ordered Frank James, the man accused of carrying out the Brooklyn subway attack that injured nearly two dozen people, to be held without bail on Thursday. James did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors said the attack was premeditated and constitutes an act of terror. If convicted, James could spend the rest of his life in prison, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported.

James, 62, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he reportedly called police. He called Crime Stoppers and said, "I think I'm the guy you're looking for," police sources told CBS2.

Police tracked James to a McDonald's in the East Village and arrested him a few blocks away. A worker kept tabs on James until officers arrived.

James was silent outside the 9th Precinct when CBS2 asked him why he carried out the attack.

James is accused of the worst mass shooting in the New York City Subway system. He allegedly strapped on a gas mask before throwing smoke bombs into the packed train car in Sunset Park. He then opened fire, police said, shooting 10 people and injuring 13 more.

All of the victims' injuries were to their lower bodies. No one was killed.

"I still feel the pain. They gave me a bunch of pain medicine. It's still bad. I still feel it, I can still see the hole," said Hourari Benkada, who was shot.

James was taken to FBI headquarters and put into federal custody as he faces terror-related charges.

"The statute is titled, 'terrorism and other violent attacks in mass transportation,'" said United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors carefully laid out a timeline leading up to the attack.

Surveillance cameras caught James allegedly driving a rented U-Haul van over the Verrazano Bridge early Tuesday morning, then parking it in Gravesend -- two blocks from the N train station where police said he boarded.

Video shows James making his way to the subway station before the horrifying attack, according to police.

"He was shooting, boom, boom. I was like, this guy's crazy," subway rider Fatim Gjeloshi said.

Police said it appears someone tried to deface the serial number on the gun James was carrying.

James had a lot to say on social media and in YouTube videos prior to the attack. He posted hundreds of rants about Black, white, Hispanic and Asian people, celebrities and politicians, including Mayor Eric Adams and his policies on subway crime.

James had described New York as "the source of all my troubles," and one video seemed to foreshadow the attack.

"Out in Brooklyn, the old lady got hit in the head with a hammer. You can't stop that. That means you have to have a policeman in every station, and that's just not possible," James said.

YouTube has disabled the channel.

James was born in 1959 and raised in the Bronx, but his last known residence here was in 2003. Until a few weeks ago, he lived in a multi-family building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where neighbors described him as unfriendly.

"When I say hi, it's like a grunt," neighbor Keliah Miller said.

James' sister told The New York Times he was a loner who moved often. One of his cousins told CBS2 most family members had little contact with him.

"Something must have happened maybe, I don't know," she said. "It's unbelievable."

James will likely remain in federal custody until his trial, given his proclivity to run from police, sources said.