Judge to consider bid for order blocking Chicago's plan for migrant tent camp in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Opponents of the city's plan for a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park are asking a Cook County judge to block construction.

Many neighbors have been protesting the city's planned migrant tent camp at 38th and California for weeks, and one month ago they filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the project.

The lawsuit claimed the plan for the site ignores city code and zoning law and asked for a temporary, and eventually a permanent, injunction against putting a migrant tent base camp there to prevent what residents called "irreparable harm."

The six plaintiffs also asked for a "money judgment" in response to how the city has acted in moving forward on the plan.

Attorneys for those neighbors planned to go before a Cook County judge on Monday to seek a temporary restraining order to block the city from building the tent camp.

Construction on the tent site in Brighton Park began last week.

The bid for a restraining order to halt construction in Brighton Park comes as city officials said over the weekend that the site is safe to house as many as 2,000 migrants, following an environmental review that prompted the removal of contaminated soil.

The city's Department of Assets, Information, and Services contracted with Terracon Consultants Inc. to conduct an environmental assessment of the site at 3710 S. California Ave. Terracon conducted a field investigation that involved soil, groundwater, and soil gas sampling.

After taking the samples, the contractor compared them to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's remediation standards for residential use, the city said. Soil with mercury levels was found at one spot on the site, and was removed and disposed of in a landfill, the city said.

Soil with a high level of a semi-volatile compound was also found on the site, and will be removed, the city said.

The city released a report from Terracon measuring in the hundreds of pages. It also documented the discovery of arsenic, lead, and other chemicals at the site.

The Department of Assets, Information, and Services also said a barrier of crushed clean stone with a minimum thickness of 6 inches will be placed along the surface of the site.

With the barrier and limited soil removal, the city deemed the site safe for temporary residential use.

Work began last week on the tent structures at the site.