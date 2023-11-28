Construction on Chicago's first migrant tent camp in Brighton Park could begin Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on Chicago's first tent camp for asylum seekers is set to begin as soon as Wednesday in Brighton Park, after earlier confusion on when the work would get underway.

Gardaworld, a private security firm hired by the state and city to build the camp, delivered equipment and other materials to the site at 38th and California on Monday, and on Tuesday began to "lay out materials, measure and begin placing bases for structures on the site," Mayor Brandon Johnson's spokesman, Ronnie Reese, said in an email.

Crews could begin setting up tents as early as Wednesday. Gov. JB Pritzker has announced $65 million in funding to build the tent camp in Brighton Park, and to turn a vacant CVS store in Little Village into a migrant shelter.

Upon opening, the tent camp in Brighton Park will house roughly 500 migrants, but would eventually be equipped to take on 2,000.

The announcement that construction in Brighton Park could begin Wednesday came after confusion over the weekend about when construction would begin. Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) on Saturday announced the mayor's office had informed her construction would begin on Monday, but the mayor's office later said construction would begin "at a later date."

Ramirez has said she is opposed to building the tent camp at 38th and California, and has criticized the Johnson administration for not yet providing her with a report on an environmental assessment of the site, after tests reportedly revealed heavy metal contamination in the soil.

"There was heavy metal identified. There was a remediation that took place last week," Ramirez said Monday.

Protesters who have staged multiple rallies against the tent camp plan, and have repeatedly tried to block workers from reaching the site, have posted a sign stating "this land is contaminated."

Ramirez said she's still trying to get her hands on the city's environmental assessment of the site, while remediation work at the site continues to clean up the contamination.

"I haven't seen any sort of physical report. Nothing has been sent to me directly," she said, adding that she's been told "they found soil that was toxic, that they would remove that soil, and that they would go through a process where the test results would come back positive and that that soil is no longer toxic."

Reese said details on the environmental assessment of the site would be made public later this week.

"Again, common mitigation strategies are ongoing and anticipated for completion by the end of this week, weather permitting. The City is confident that the property will be suited for the purpose for which it will be used," Reese said in an email.

Meantime, the city is turning an Austin church into a resource center for the migrant community, as more asylum seekers move into the city during the winter months, and hundreds continue to sleep outside police stations.

Johnson joined faith and philanthropic leaders Tuesday morning to announce the "Unity Initiative" at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church, 1856 N. LeClaire Ave., to help migrants move out of police stations and put them on a path to independence.

The church will become a coordinating center for migrants to access resources to help them find housing and jobs, and connect with local churches who will take the lead in providing those resources.

Johnson said the new program will prioritize pregnant women, children, and migrants still sleeping at police stations. The first goal is to get them into temporary shelters while they seek permanent housing.

"I hope everyone follows in this example that our faith community is setting today, because everyone has something that they can do. Everyone can contribute to this mission. The timing could not be more crucial. We cannot abandon families and asylum seekers, and let them go through Chicago's winter alone," Johnson said.

Churches participating in the program will open their doors to migrants – providing food, holding winter clothing drives, and helping with housing relocation.

"The history books will tell that this city, Chicago, welcomed the migrants, and stood strong when the storms were coming. They stood strong for those who are marginalized," said John Zayas, associate pastor at Grace and Peace.

Johnson said the Unity Initiative will come at no cost to taxpayers.

For migrants still sleeping outside police stations while waiting for a spot in a shelter, there's an urgent need for temporary housing, as temperatures have dipped below freezing the past several nights.

For volunteers who work with the asylum seekers, this help cannot come soon enough.

"We have significant fears about things like frostbite, hypothermia. People here aren't used to the cold at all," volunteer Lydia Wong said. "We've had a year to prepare for this. This is not a surprise, and yet we still have the city plan for new arrivals in Chicago is to be dumped on a sidewalk."

The city also is continuing work on another proposed tent site at 115th and Halsted in Morgan Park. Crews are continuing to prepare the site for construction, and conducting an environmental assessment there, but the city has yet to announce when tents will start going up there.