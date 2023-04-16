Watch CBS News
Breaking News: CPD responds to large disruptive crowd in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a heavy police presence in Chicago's Loop as officers deal with a large disruptive crowd downtown. 

There have been multiple reports of gunfire, fights and bottles being thrown at CTA buses. 

So far police have not confirmed any of those reports, but police were seen blocking off Washington at State Street. 

The crowds were in the hundreds of people. 

Pink, Orange, Brown and Green line trains are running but bypassing Washington/Wabash and Adams/Wabash as police respond to the chaos, CTA said in several tweets. 

First published on April 15, 2023 / 10:39 PM

