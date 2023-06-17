Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Chicago River near Salt Shed venue in West Town

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Chicago River in the West Town neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the body was found around 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue near the Salt Shed music and community venue.

The victim, an unidentified male adult, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Earlier this week, 26-year-old Noah Enos was last seen leaving the venue following a concert on Monday with a coworker but didn't make it home.

Police have not confirmed if the body recovered is that of Enos.

Area Detectives are conducting the investigation pending an autopsy.

