Freeze-dried blueberries sold nationwide recalled over lead concerns

Certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide are being recalled because they could contain too much lead.

The recall involves two lots of the berries with best-by-dates of December 2024 and January 2025 sold through retail and online stores, with the heavy metal content detected by a lab in Maryland, according to an urgent recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs," it stated. "Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning."

The recalled product's berries originated in Lithuania.

Consumers should discard and not eat Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries 1.2-ounce with lot code 2021363-1 or 2022026-1, according to the recall.

Those with questions can call (310) 559-0259 from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Pacific time or send a direct message on Natierra's website.