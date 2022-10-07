Watch CBS News
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, is missing

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Homewood-Flossmoor High School is searching for a macaw that has been missing for nearly a week.

Blue the macaw is part of the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program. The school said he went missing over the weekend.

Blue was spotted in Country Club Hills earlier this week, but he has not returned to the school.

The school said Blue has been part of the ZooBot program for nearly 20 years. He has a crooked beak that makes it difficult for him to eat, and there are concerns about the effects the likely frost this weekend may have on him.

The students really want to see Blue return safely.

Anyone with information on Blue can email hfinfo@hf233.org.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School
First published on October 7, 2022 / 3:23 PM

