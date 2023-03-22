Driver contends parking ticket she got in Blue Island unfair due to lack of signage

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) – The dreaded parking ticket strikes again, but a mother-daughter duo is adamant their situation is unfair.

It comes down to a debate over posted warnings. Morning Insider Lauren Victory had the story.

Vanessa Clark swears she read the rules.

"I looked at the sign when I parked to make sure that I could park here," Clark said.

She's not a resident, but it was a Saturday.

"I read that one to make sure it wasn't something different because you know how sometimes in the middle of the block, they have different signage?" she said.

She was careful, but not careful enough. A parking present was waiting on the windshield.

"I was like, 'Oh yeah mom. I got a ticket,'" Clark said.

Victory: "How did that go?"

Clark: "She's like, 'For what?!'"

It was for overnight parking. It's not allowed in the City of Blue Island. Violators get slapped with a $100 fine plus $25 if you want to contest it.

Victory: "When it came time for you to go to the hearing, how inconvenient was that for you?"

Tiffany Clark, car owner: "It was very inconvenient because I had to take time off of work."

Tiffany Clark was willing to do that because she thinks her daughter's ticket is unfair. She and CBS 2 spot-checked random residential streets in Blue Island. While we found neighborhood watch signs, we didn't see any neighborhood warnings about an overnight parking ban.

"I said there are no signs posted indicating this," Tiffany Clark said. "I was told there didn't need to be signs posted."

"The way the judge was talking, it was like 'Oh you're supposed to know,'" Vanessa Clark said. "How am I supposed to know if I'm not a resident? And even the resident I was coming to see didn't know."

La Shere Beason also got hit with an overnight parking ticket in Riverside, where rules are posted on the periphery of the village.

"I was frustrated," Beason said. "I'm like $50? That's a lot of money!"

In a 2019 story, CBS 2 showed viewers how places like Tinley Park and Palos Hills advertise their bans at the beginning of some blocks only.

For Beason in Riverside, not knowing the rules didn't fly as a defense, because the village posts them online. But Blue Island's ban isn't easy to find on the city website and nothing about overnight parking is included in a welcome packet.

"Are you guys doing this on purpose to rack up whatever fees or money?" said Vanessa Clark.

Despite the fighting words, the Clarks lost their fight.

"I'm not from Blue Island," Tiffany Clark said. "Could you have issued me a warning?"

They hope vehicle stickers from other municipalities and this story will lead to leniency for others.

Blue Island administrators said residents get reminders about overnight parking rules through community newsletters. They added that the ban is meant to ensure enough parking is available for people who live in Blue Island.