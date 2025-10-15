Watch CBS News
Ben's Original recalls some rice products due to possible presence of small stones

Sara Moniuszko
/ CBS News

Ben's Original is recalling a limited number of rice products due to the possible presence of small stones, according to federal health officials.

In an announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tuesday, officials said the stones are naturally occurring and originate from the rice farm, but that they pose possible risk of oral or digestive tract injury if consumed.

The recalled products include the following: 

Ben's Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice

  • Batch Code: 533ELGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026
  • Batch Code: 534ALGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

Ben's Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice

  • Batch Code: 534AMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026
  • Batch Code: 534BMGRV22 , Best By Date: 8/2026
  • Batch Code: 534DMGRV22 , Best By Date: 8/2026

Ben's Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice

  • Batch Code: 533BMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026
  • Batch Code: 533CLGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026
  • Batch Code: 533CMGRV22, Best By Date: 8/2026

The recalled products were sold at HEB, Target, United Markets, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly and more. 

So far, no cases of injury or illness have been reported, but consumers are urged not to consume any recalled products. Consumers can also contact Ben's Original Consumer Care at 1-800-548-6253 to ask any questions and initiate a return.

