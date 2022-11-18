Bears vs. Falcons: Three things to watch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Justin Fields is heading home to Georgia. And I don't think he's forgotten the Falcons, in need of a quarterback, passed on him with the fourth overall pick last year. Here's what to watch when the Bears travel to 4-6 Atlanta and try to snap their second three-game losing streak of the season.

Fields Fully Armed?

Y'all know by now what the first thing to watch is going to be...because we've been consistent: Justin Fields. Consider this a wrinkle though. We know what he's capable of with his legs. He's the sixth-leading rusher in the league. But those legs have been getting heavy so it's a perfect time to get that arm some work. The Falcons aren't just the 31st-ranked defense in the league. No one gives up more passing yards a game than Atlanta.

Bears Front Seven

The second thing to watch is the Bears front seven on defense. While Justin Fields has been cooking, the Bears have been cooked on defense to the tune of 38 points a game. It's easy to say it's the whole defense, but the bottom line is the Bears aren't getting any pressure on the quarterback. They have three sacks combined over the last three games. That's not going to slow Marcus Mariota's Falcons or any offense down.

Ebb And Flow

The third thing to watch is Trestan Ebner. The rookie running back is going to see more run with Khalil Herbert out at least a month with a hip injury. I'm interested to see what the back out of Baylor does with it. Ebner admitted he's a little nervous but this is a great opportunity to see if the Bears can plug and play in the NFL's top rushing attack, especially knowing Justin Fields might not be as active in the running game.

Those are three things to watch -- when the Bears try to avoid a seventh loss in their last eight games.