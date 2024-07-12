AT&T says hackers accessed records of calls and texts for nearly all its cellular customers

Hacker group claims Florida Department of Health data breach Hacker group claims Florida Department of Health data breach 00:21

AT&T on Friday disclosed that hackers had accessed records of calls and texts of "nearly all" of its cellular customers for a six-month period between May 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2022.

In its statement, AT&T said the compromised data doesn't include the content of the calls or texts, or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates or other personally identifiable information.

The hack also includes records from Jan. 2, 2023 for a "very small number of customers," AT&T said.

The telecom giant said that it learned about the illegal download in April, and that it is working with law enforcement, noting that "at least one person has been apprehended." While the files don't include call or text content, AT&T said the data identifies telephone numbers that an AT&T number interacted with during the periods.

"At this time, we do not believe that the data is publicly available," AT&T said in the statement.

AT&T data breach: Was I affected?

AT&T said it will alert customers who were impacted via text, email or U.S. mail.

AT&T said customers can visit att.com/DataIncident for more information.

—This is a breaking story and will be updated.