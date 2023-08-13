At least 9 injured in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least nine people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The victims' ages range from 18 to 46.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was walking through an alley in the 4800 block of West Arthington Friday night just after 9 p.m. when shots were fired. He suffered a graze wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police say.

Two suspects are injured after an attempted carjacking early Saturday morning. A 26-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver and dropping off a fare just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard when a man wan dwoman walked up to him and announced a robbery. The man took the victim's cell phone and fired shots as he fled.

The victim, a valid concealed carry license holder, returned fire, striking both suspects. The 20-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. And the 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right arm but refused medical attention. The victim was not injured. Area Four detectives are ivestigating.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Wabash, an 18-year-old man was in an alley when he was shot in the buttocks. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of South Wood, a 46-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a sedan started shooting. The victim was shot in the right leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Talman, a 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with someone started shooting. The victim was struck in the right hand and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 11:23 a.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, two victims were walking when a white sedan with three people inside pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The 36-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, and the 31-year-old woman was shot in the right leg. Both were tranported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were stable.