Food and wellness giveaway at Arnold Mireles Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at Arnold Mireles Academy in the South Chicago neighborhood will get food and wellness items to bring home on Monday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Chicago Public Schools Foundation is teaming up with the Children First Fund to make the deliveries to students starting at 1 p.m.

Students also will get to bring home COVID-19 test kits and disinfecting wipes to try to stay healthy.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 9:59 AM

