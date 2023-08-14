String of armed robberies prompts investigation on North, Northwest sides
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies on the North and Northwest sides of the city.
The armed robberies took place between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police confirmed in each robbery, a group of three to six men jumped out of a stolen car, holding rifles and other guns and demanded victim's phones and passwords, along with their wallets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
