String of armed robberies prompts investigation on North, Northwest sides

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies on the North and Northwest sides of the city.

The armed robberies took place between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday morning.      

Police confirmed in each robbery, a group of three to six men jumped out of a stolen car, holding rifles and other guns and demanded victim's phones and passwords, along with their wallets. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

