String of armed robberies prompts investigation on North, Northwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies on the North and Northwest sides of the city.

The armed robberies took place between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police confirmed in each robbery, a group of three to six men jumped out of a stolen car, holding rifles and other guns and demanded victim's phones and passwords, along with their wallets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.