Anna Queen baby play yards sold on Amazon recalled due to life-threatening risk, CPSC says

Baby play yards sold on Amazon by Anna Queen are being recalled due to the "risk of serious injury or death from suffocation and entrapment hazards," the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The play yards "violate the mandatory standard for play yards," the agency says, pointing out that "infants can become entrapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly suffocation hazard."

According to the CPSC, the play yards "have black fabric sides and mesh panels bordered in gray. The top rails are covered with white fabric with a multi-colored print with bear faces, paws and the word 'bear.'"

The agency says the play yards "include a mattress with the same bear print."

In particular, the CPSC notes, "'Model: P700' and 'Production Date: 202503' are printed on the packaging and on a removeable tag included with the play yard."

If you have one, you should "immediately stop using the recalled play yards and contact Anna Queen for a full refund," the agency stresses. "Consumers should disassemble the fabric cover from the play yard frame, cut up the cover and mattress pad and email a photo of the destroyed play yard to tingerservice@outlook.com to obtain a full refund. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed play yard."

No injuries have been reported involving the play yard in question, the CPSC says.

The play yards have been selling since March for between $100 and $110, it says.

Anna Queen is a Chinese company whose formal name is Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co. Ltd., the CPSC says.