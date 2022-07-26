Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery, abducted in Maywood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted Tuesday from west suburban Maywood

Illinois State Police said Kyaira Montgomery was last seen during a DCFS visitation with 31-year-old Shaina Davis in the 1700 block of South 1st Avenue.

"Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection," police said.

Kyaira Montgomery Illinois State Police

Davis forced Kyaira into a silver 2021 Honda Insight with Illinois license plate CQ69619, driven by an unknown black male. The vehicle was last seen headed north on 1st Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

Kyaira is a 3-year-old girl who is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants.

Davis is 5-foot-4 and 152 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.