Watch CBS News
Local News

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, Little Village Discount Mall vendors to discuss lawsuit over possible evictions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, Little Village Discount Mall vendors to discuss lawsuit
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, Little Village Discount Mall vendors to discuss lawsuit 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We expect to hear an update on the legal effort by Little Village Discount Mall vendors to fight possible evictions.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and the vendor's committee will speak at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

They will discuss a lawsuit against NOVAK Construction for what the vendors call an illegal eviction set to take place this coming Friday.

Vendors say they've heard very little about their future, and worry that when renovations at the mall are completed, some of them will be kicked out.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.