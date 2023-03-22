Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, Little Village Discount Mall vendors to discuss lawsuit over possible evictions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We expect to hear an update on the legal effort by Little Village Discount Mall vendors to fight possible evictions.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and the vendor's committee will speak at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

They will discuss a lawsuit against NOVAK Construction for what the vendors call an illegal eviction set to take place this coming Friday.

Vendors say they've heard very little about their future, and worry that when renovations at the mall are completed, some of them will be kicked out.