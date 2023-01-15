8 candidates attend Chicago Women's Mayoral Forum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a big turnout in Chicago for Saturday's Women's Mayoral Candidate Forum. Eight of the nine mayoral candidates attended, but all answered a pre-forum questionnaire -- all but Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Her answers only stated N/A, or not available.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray asked Lightfoot why she didn't respond to the questionnaire beforehand. She said she gave detailed paperwork before the forum, but it is unclear why it wasn't included in the forum.

The forum had people on the edge of their seats in a packed house inside Chicago Temple near Washington and Clark.

Eight of the nine candidates were there to address several issues ranging from discrimination to gun violence and police reform.

"I am committed to the full implementation of the consent decree," said Jesus Chuy Garcia (D-Illinois). "It's been five years, and we've fallen way too short of the recommendations and the court order that requires that implementation."

"We've had to change windows in our home from bullets that have came through our home," said Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. "We've had to cover our children countless times as gunshots have broken outside of our home. This is not news."

This comes out the week Lightfoot is under fire for campaign emails sent to Chicago Public Schools teachers.

"This a teachable moment for her and frankly many of the young women that work on the campaign. We've got to stand up for these young women, even when they make a mistake."

Mayor Lightfoot took direct jabs at other candidates when addressing reproductive rights.

"All of us were doing everything that we could except for Paul Vallas, who's been silent on this for seven months, until today. Shame on you, Paul," she said.

"Lori likes to invent new facts to sooth her narrative. That dog doesn't hunt in this game," said Vallas, an education and public finance professional.

CBS 2 also asked the mayor if she thinks the scandal with the emails sent to CPS would deter voters. She simply said, "No."

Candidate Kam Buckner missed the forum. The moderator said his absence was due to a family emergency.

The next mayoral forum takes place Sunday at Lane Tech College Prep, where a big turnout is also expected.