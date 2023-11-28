60 norovirus cases traced to suburban Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Evanston Health Department now says it is tracking 60 cases of norovirus linked to a dollar burrito deal.

Investigators claim they traced the illnesses to Big Wig Tacos and Burritos near the Northwestern University campus.

All of those who got sick apparently ate there on November 18th.

A manager denies the restaurant was the source of the outbreak, but said it is cooperating with the investigation and inspections and has taken additional measures to sanitize that location.