6 cars damaged in fire outside dealership in Alsip, Illinois

Six cars were damaged or destroyed early Tuesday in a fire in the south Chicago suburb of Alsip.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at 12400 S. Keeler Ave. The Motorcars Express used car dealership is located at the address.

The Alsip Fire Department said a total of six cars caught fire or were damaged.

The flames impinged on the dealership building, but the building did not catch fire, the fire department said. Aa decorative canopy on the back of the building was damaged.

The Illinois state Fire Marshal's office was called in, and the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries, the fire department said.