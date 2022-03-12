5 wounded in weekend shootings across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people were injured in shootings in the city over the weekend.

In the first shooting of the weekend, A 22-year-old man was shot near a parking lot in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood Friday evening.

Around 5:19 p.m., the victim was near the parking lot in the 4600 block of South Cicero when he was approached by an unknown vehicle who produced a handgun and fired shots, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and a graze wound to the ankle, and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot while driving in Hegewisch Friday night.

Police said around 11:36 p.m., the victim was driving in the 13300 block of South Commercial when he was shot at by an unidentified offender. The victim fled the scene and continued driving until he crashed into a pole a few blocks away.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the rear of the head in critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman was shot while riding in a vehicle in the Brighton Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 8:24 p.m. the victim was a passenger in a vehicle in the 3800 block of South Campbell when a white vehicle approached and began firing shots.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the right leg and was taken to Holy Cross hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot while standing outside in Hanson Park early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 12:36 a.m., the victim was outside on the 2000 block of North Lorel when she heard shots fired and felt pain.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot during a verbal altercation early Saturday morning.

Police said around 12:36 a.m., the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso during a verbal altercation with a female inside of a residence on the 3700 block of West Wabansia.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.