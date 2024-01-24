6 people found dead in San Bernardino County desert, authorities say

6 bodies found on dirt road near Adelanto 6 bodies found on dirt road near Adelanto 02:18

An investigation is underway after six people were found dead in a remote area of San Bernardino County.

Authorities were called to an area located off Highway 395 in El Mirage, just 10 miles north of Adelanto, around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

When crews arrived at the scene, near Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road, they found five decreased individuals. During a press conference on Wednesday, officials said a sixth victim was discovered northwest of Adelanto in the morning.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division also responded to help with the investigation.

No details have been released on the cause of death, although with SkyCal overhead, one of the cars can be seen riddled with bullet holes, surrounded by dozens of evidence markers.

There was no information on a possible suspect or a motive for the killings.

"It's going to be heartbreaking no matter what the situation is, what they discover out there as far as the circumstances surrounding it," said public information officer Mara Rodriguez. "Our investigators will continue to do their best to wrap this up quickly and get all the information possible to bring justice to those folks out there."

Anyone with information is urged to contact SBCSD's Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.