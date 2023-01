CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are wounded following a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood on New Year's Day Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East 57th Street.

Chicago police say that the victims were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

BREAKING: Multiple people (4) have been shot in the 300 block of E. 57th St. @ChicagoCAPS02. The victims have been transported to area hospitals. Conditions unknown. PIO in route. Additional details to follow. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/BhvQ77CLE1 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 1, 2023

The ages and genders of the victims are unknown.

This is a developing story.