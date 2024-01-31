3 people shot in broad daylight on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1253 W. Thorndale Ave., between Lakewood and Magnolia avenues. The block is lined with apartment buildings, and Trinity Church is also located nearby.

Two of the victims were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and one to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the Fire Department said. At least two of the victims were reported in critical condition.

Police shut down Thorndale Avenue west of Broadway, cordoning off several blocks with yellow police tape. Paramedics were seen going down the block with a stretcher.

The scene is only a couple of blocks from Nicholas Senn High School, at 5900 N. Glenwood Ave. There were unconfirmed reports Wednesday afternoon that the victims were teenagers.

Information from police was not immediately available.

This shooting comes just five days after two teenage boys were shot and killed in broad daylight in the Loop.

On Friday of last week at 12:25 p.m., six students were exiting Innovations High School out onto the first block of North Wabash Avenue, when two vehicles – a dark-colored sedan and a sport-utility vehicle – pulled up.

Several people got out of the vehicles and opened fire, striking two of the students – Robert Boston, 16, and Monterio Williams, 17. Both the teens were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died.