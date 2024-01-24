2-year-old boy dead after 'accidental' shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 2-year-old boy died in what police are calling an "accidental shooting" in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police were called to a home near in the 11800 block of South of LaSalle Street just after 8 p.m.

A 32-year-old relative told police she heard a loud noise and found the child with a gunshot wound to the face. A gun was recovered from the scene.

The toddler was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he later died.

The woman was taken to the police station for questioning.

It is not clear if any charges will be filed.