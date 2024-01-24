Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old boy dead after 'accidental' shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman, Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 2-year-old boy died in what police are calling an "accidental shooting" in the West Pullman neighborhood. 

Police were called to a home near in the 11800 block of South of LaSalle Street just after 8 p.m.

A 32-year-old relative told police she heard a loud noise and found the child with a gunshot wound to the face. A gun was recovered from the scene. 

 The toddler was taken to Comer Children's  Hospital where he later died.

The woman was taken to the police station for questioning.

It is not clear if any charges will be filed.

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 5:16 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.