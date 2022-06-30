2 shot, including 13-year-old in Grand Boulevard neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are shot including a 13-year-old boy in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police said the teen along with another male of unknown age was near the sidewalk, in the 600 block of East 40th Street around 5:39 p.m., when they were struck by gunfire.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to U of C Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.