2 killed in high speed rollover crash in University Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in far south suburban University Park are investigating a high speed rollover crash that killed two people.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday when two SUVs collided near Exchange and Western.

The gray SUV flipped onti its roof, and the impact sent a red SUV into a gas station.

University Park Police say some of the people in the vehicles were also taken to nearby hospitals.

Their conditions were not available.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the University Park Police Department at 708-534-0912 and 708-534-0911 or the Will County Sheriff's Department at 815-727-8575.