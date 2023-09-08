Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hurt after crash involving semi-truck on Tri-State Tollway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt following a crash on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning.

Illinois State Police say just before 4:30 a.m., a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car happened in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 95th Street.

The driver of the semi was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three left southbound lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

No further information was available.  

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 6:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.