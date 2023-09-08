2 hurt after crash involving semi-truck on Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt following a crash on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning.

Illinois State Police say just before 4:30 a.m., a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car happened in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 95th Street.

The driver of the semi was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three left southbound lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

No further information was available.