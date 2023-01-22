Two 16-year-old boys in critical condition after Douglas shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot Saturday evening in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street around 6:45 p.m. when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle.

That person then started shooting at the victims.

One of the boys was shot in the chest. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The other boy was shot in the back and was also transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are ivnestigating.