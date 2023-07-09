Watch CBS News
16 hospitalized after fiery crash involving CTA bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sixteen people were hospitalized after a car crashes into a CTA bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:43 in the 4400 block of South Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood. 

Three people were taken to area hospitals in serious condition, 13 others were taken in good condition. Several others refused treatment at the scene.

Preliminary information says a motor vehicle made contact with a #6 bus on Lake Shore Drive and 44th, according to CTA. 

Fire officials say the car caught fire as a result of the crash.  

Northbound Lake Shore Drive remains closed for investigation. 

This is a developing story.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 7:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

