15-year-old among 2 killed in Austin shooting

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old girl is among two dead after a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. 

Just after midnight, a man fired shots into a group of people standing on the sidewalk near Augusta and Mayfield. 

A 44-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and also pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. 

A 39-year-old man took himself to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

No arrests have been made.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 5:09 AM

