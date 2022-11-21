15-year-old among 2 killed in Austin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old girl is among two dead after a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Just after midnight, a man fired shots into a group of people standing on the sidewalk near Augusta and Mayfield.

A 44-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and also pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

A 39-year-old man took himself to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made.