15-year-old among 2 killed in Austin shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old girl is among two dead after a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Just after midnight, a man fired shots into a group of people standing on the sidewalk near Augusta and Mayfield.
A 44-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and also pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
A 39-year-old man took himself to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No arrests have been made.
