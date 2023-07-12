Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 16-year-old shot and killed on West Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl was shot and killed in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old girl was shot in the eye in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 8:13 p.m., according to Chicago police. 

She was standing in an alley with a group when they heard gunshots and felt pain. She was involved in a "verbal dispute" with a male offender who produced a gun and shot her before fleeing the scene.

A witness told offices the 16-year-old girl also had a gun, police said.

She was taken to Loretto Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No offenders are in custody, and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

This is the second shooting of a teenage girl in the city within about 24 hours.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 9:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

