12-year-old boy grazed in head by gunfire on West Side; 2 persons of interest in custody

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Chicago police said they have two persons of interest in custody after a 12-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire on the city's West Side Monday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue.

Police said the boy was traveling inside a vehicle when he sustained a gunshot graze wound to the head. 

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

No further information was released.

