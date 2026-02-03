12-year-old boy grazed in head by gunfire on West Side; 2 persons of interest in custody

Chicago police said they have two persons of interest in custody after a 12-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire on the city's West Side Monday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue.

Police said the boy was traveling inside a vehicle when he sustained a gunshot graze wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

No further information was released.