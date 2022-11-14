Watch CBS News
1 dead after crash in Lincolnwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A person is dead after a crash involving one vehicle in suburban Lincolnwood. 

Our CBS 2 crew on scene reported seeing an SUV that left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

The Lincolnwood Police Department confirmed Touhy Avenue is closed from Kostner to Tripp avenues. 

Police are investigating and have not released details on the crash at this time. 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 5:45 AM

