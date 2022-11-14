1 dead after crash in Lincolnwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A person is dead after a crash involving one vehicle in suburban Lincolnwood.
Our CBS 2 crew on scene reported seeing an SUV that left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The Lincolnwood Police Department confirmed Touhy Avenue is closed from Kostner to Tripp avenues.
Police are investigating and have not released details on the crash at this time.
