R. Kelly trial: prosecutors to cross-examine singer's co-defendant, and former manager Derrel McDavid
R. Kelly's former business manager Derrel McDavid, one of the singer's two co-defendants at his federal trial in Chicago, will be on the stand for a third day of testimony on Friday as federal prosecutors finally get their chance to cross-examine him.
Kelly, McDavid, and former Kelly assistant Milton "June" Brown face federal charges accusing them of conspiring to cover up Kelly's alleged sexual abuse of children by buying back incriminating videotapes, and paying off or intimidating witnesses at his 2008 trial on child pornography tapes. Neither Kelly nor Brown are expected to take the stand.
McDavid has spent more than 10 hours on the stand over the past two days, repeatedly telling jurors he had no reason to believe Kelly's accusers, who claimed he'd sexually abused them when they were girls. He testified that he believed Kelly's accusers were simply trying to extort him.
He also has said, at the time of Kelly's child pornography trial in 2008, at which he was acquitted, he believed the sex tape allegedly showing him having sex with a 14-year-old girl was a fake.
But at the end of McDavid's lengthy testimony, he said it wasn't until the current federal trial in Chicago that he began to have doubts about Kelly's innocence, saying he's learned a lot of things he had no idea about in 2008.
"As I stand here today, I'm embarrassed, sad," McDavid said, prompting an objection from Kelly's lead lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber sustained the objection.
McDavid said he "absolutely" wanted to believe Kelly through the end of that 2008 trial, because he loved him.
During the trial, jurors have seen snippets from three different videos that allegedly show Kelly having sex with his 14-year-old goddaughter, "Jane," who has testified that Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times when she was a girl.
Jane and her parents denied the sexual abuse claims for years, but during the trial she and her mother testified Kelly and his team pressured them to lie about it, and paid them off to keep silent.
The trial is now ending its fourth week, with Leinenweber hoping to have closing arguments by Monday.
Kelly already has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges at his federal trial in New York last year. If convicted of the federal charges in Chicago, he could face decades more in prison.
He also still faces sexual assault and sexual abuse charges in Cook County, involving four women. Those trials have been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.