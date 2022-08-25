R. Kelly trial: prosecutors continue pressing case singer tried to cover up incriminating sex tapes

R. Kelly trial: prosecutors continue pressing case singer tried to cover up incriminating sex tapesget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two days of testimony from a man who said R. Kelly and his associates agreed to pay him up to $1 million to hunt down incriminating sex tapes, prosecutors continue to make their case that Kelly tried to cover up videos showing him sexually assaulting girls.
Freeman has testified Kelly twice hired him to track down tapes showing him sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the early 2000s, as authorities were investigating sex crime allegations against the singer.
Freeman has said Kelly's former business manager, Derrel McDavid, and private investigator Jack Paladino arranged for him to retrieve a tape from a house in Atlanta. After he'd collected that tape, he claims he was hired to retrieve a second tape from Kansas City.
Defense attorneys have sought to portray Freeman as a con man, pointing out multiple inconsistencies in his various accounts of his efforts to retrieve the tapes between the time he testified before state and federal grand juries in 2019 and his testimony at Kelly's trial.
On Thursday, prosecutors continued their efforts to prove Kelly, McDavid, and co-defendant Milton Brown tried to cover up tapes showing Kelly sexually assaulting underage girls.
Thursday's testimony began with polygraph expert Lawrence Beaumont, who testified about lie detector tests he gave to Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, and her friend, Keith Murrell, regarding missing tapes.
Prosecutors have said Van Allen is on videotape having sex with Kelly and a 14-year-old girl.
Beaumont testified Van Allen passed two of the three lie detector tests he administered ahead in 2007, and Murrell passed one of two tests, all ahead of Kelly's 2008 trial on child pornography charges, at which he was acquitted.
Kelly is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. McDavid and Brown are being tried alongside him.
The trial is expected to last about four weeks.