R. Kelly trial: fourth accuser testifies singer sexually abused her when she was a girl
R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago resumes Tuesday, as prosecutors draw closer to resting their case against the singer, who is facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.
After telling the judge they plan to rest their case Tuesday, federal prosecutors put a fourth accuser on the witness stand, a 40-year-old woman using the pseudonym "Nia," who said she first met Kelly in 1996, when she was 15 years old.
Nia testified Kelly gave her his number when she saw him at an Atlanta mall and asked for his autograph, and she later told him in phone conversations that she was 15.
After Kelly arranged for her to see him in concert in Minnesota within months of their meeting, he met her at her hotel room, told her to take off her clothes, kissed her, and touched her and himself, Nia testified. She told him she was a virgin, and he asked her to come to Chicago, where she ended up spending the summer.
Nia testified, while staying in Chicago with family, she saw Kelly only once, at his studio, where she brought her cousins, and ended up having a sexual encounter with Kelly when they were alone.
Nia is expected to be the last accuser to take the stand against R. Kelly before prosecutors rest their case.
Kelly, 55, is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Kelly's former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown are being tried alongside him, accused of scheming with Kelly to buy back incriminating sex tapes to help cover up his sex crimes and rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, at which Kelly was acquitted.
