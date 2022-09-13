R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments to wrap up, jury could begin deliberating Tuesday afternoon

R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments to wrap up, jury could begin deliberating Tuesday afternoonget the free app
R. Kelly's lead attorney is presenting her closing arguments on Tuesday, as his federal trial in Chicago nears an end.
Kelly, 55, faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Two former associates are being tried alongside him.
Kelly and his former business manager, Derrel McDavid, are accused of fixing Kelly's 2008 child pornography trial – at which he was acquitted – by intimidating and paying off witnesses, and conspiring to cover up Kelly's alleged sexual abuse of children by buying back incriminating videotapes. Kelly's former assistant, Milton "June" Brown is accused of receiving child pornography for his alleged role in the scheme to cover up the sex tapes.
After Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, completes her closing arguments, federal prosecutors will get a rebuttal argument, before the judge gives the jury their instructions, and then jurors are sent out to begin deliberations.
Jurors heard four weeks of testimony from more than 30 witnesses, and saw clips from three sex tapes that prosecutors say show Kelly sexually abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter.
In closing arguments on Monday, prosecutors spent more than two hours detailing the 13 criminal counts against Kelly, connecting the dots heard in testimony over four weeks.
"The truth has come out. Find the defendants guilty in all counts in the indictment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo said. "Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years ... and he didn't do it alone … the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come to light. The truth has come out."
But McDavid's attorneys told jurors that the prosecution's case rests on a number of unreliable witnesses, and is full of reasonable doubt, claiming that McDavid believed Kelly's denials that he was sexually abusing girls.
McDavid attorney Beau Brindley wrapped up his closing argument by telling jurors that prosecutors in their opening statement promised clear proof Kelly, McDavid, and Brown are guilty, but said all they have against McDavid is "guilt by association."
"They didn't give you what they promised. Use your verdict. Say so, please," he said.
Read more on Tuesday's closing arguments below
Kelly's defense attorney says he shouldn't "be stripped of every bit of humanity he has"
R. Kelly's lead defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, asked jurors to set aside what jurors knew about the singer before the trial, acknowledging most of it probably wasn't favorable, and to treat him as a "John Doe." Bonjean said the jury must make their decision based only on the evidence they heard in the courtroom, not what they might know about Kelly through the media, or what they've heard about him elsewhere.
Bonjean said there has been an undercurrent during the trial from Kelly's co-defendants, who have suggested Kelly might have done some of the things he's accused of, but they didn't know about it. Reminding the jury that Kelly is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Bonjean said prosecutors still have the burden to prove every element of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Pointing out some of the allegations against Kelly are more than 20 years old, Bonjean said that doesn't change the prosecution's burden of proof.
Bonjean also told the jury that much of the "unflattering evidence" they've heard about Kelly has nothing to do with the charges in the case, including past sexual abuse lawsuits filed against Kelly, and testimony about sex tapes involving a baseball player's wife, and "even a man." She said the jury can't consider any of that evidence, because it is not connected to any of the charges.
She also told the jury that their personal thoughts on Kelly's character isn't enough to convict him, saying the jury has to make their decision on the verdict based on whether the government has proved its case, even if they don't like Kelly.
Bonjean said prosecutors are baking on labels like "sex predator" to prevent the jury from scrutinizing the evidence, and asked jurors not to simply throw up their hands and say it's R. Kelly, "I want to go home and have dinner with my kids," and find him guilty.
Saying she would paint a more "fulsome" picture of Kelly than the portrait painted by the prosecution, Bonjean described Kelly as a shy, introverted kid who wanted to make it in the music industry when his career started in the 1990s.
Bonjean said Kelly struggled with his own trauma as a result of the sex abuse he suffered as a child.
She also said Kelly is a high school drop out who is still functionally illiterate, and wasn't able to understand the business side of his career, so he relied on his business manager, Derrel McDavid to handle the business, including signing all his checks.
Pointing to his 1990s ballad "I Believe I Can Fly," Bonjean said no matter what jurors might decide, Kelly did some beautiful things when it came to making music, and he shouldn't "be stripped of every bit of humanity he has."
Bonjean also compared some of the prosecution's witnesses, many of whom testified under immunity agreements with the government, to finding a cockroach in your soup. She said, if you find a cockroach in your soup, you don't just pull the cockroach out and eat the soup, you throw out the soup.
She said that's what the jury needs to do with witnesses like Charles Freeman and Lisa Van Allen, because there are "too many cockroaches" in the government's case.
Bonjean also argued the government's star witness, "Jane," who has said Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times starting when she was 14, has a financial incentive in the case, saying the government helped her secure Section 8 housing for the rest of her life, and she didn't have to wait like most others do.
Turning to a meeting at an Oak Park hotel where Kelly allegedly confessed to Jane's parents that he'd been having sex with her when she was a girl, Bonjean said Jane and her mother's accounts of the meeting didn't match, but said it doesn't matter which of them the jury might believe, saying neither Jane nor her mother testified that Kelly asked them to lie.
Bonjean also told jurors that Jane's parents lied to a Cook County grand jury in the early 2000s because they didn't care that Jane was having a sexual relationship with Kelly at the time, because she was 17 years old by the time they talked to the grand jury. Bonjean said Jane's parents condoned the relationship at the time, but only now in hindsight believe it didn't look good.
Nonetheless, Bonjean stressed that neither Jane nor her mother testified that Kelly instructed them how to testify to the grand jury