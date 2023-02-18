Six killed in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody, sheriff says

Six killed in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody, sheriff saysget the free app
Six people were killed in a series of shootings Friday in northwestern Mississippi, authorities said. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff's office in Tate County, Mississippi, confirmed to CBS News.
The shootings happened at three locations in Arkabutla, Mississippi, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Officials didn't identify the victims.
"We are in the very early stages of the investigation so we can only release a limited amount of information," the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Richard Dale Crum, 52, of Arkabulta and said he was charged with first-degree murder. The suspect was being held without bond and would face additional charges.
The shootings happened at a store and homes in Arkabutla, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told CBS affiliate WREG-TV.
According to the sheriff, a man was shot at the store and five other people were shot at homes in the small town. The suspect was taken into custody after a chase, the sheriff told the station.
"At this time, we believe he acted alone," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on Facebook. "His motive is not yet known."
Ethan Cash, 19, told WREG-TV he heard gunshots from inside his home and saw a man with a shotgun outside. Cash eventually went outside to see what happened.
"I go up to the truck where a guy got shot at, and I check his pulse and everything, make sure he's OK," Cash said. "He's already gone at this point."
The governor said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation. Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in New Orleans were also providing assistance, the agency said.
"Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," Reeves said.