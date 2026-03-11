The Power of Operational Resilience: How AD Port Group has Emerged as a Global Trade Enabler

The global trade and transport industry is changing, as geopolitical volatility and the rise of tariff regimes roil global markets and reshape the world's major trading lanes and stakeholders. Yet despite increasing volatility, one integrated Abu Dhabi-based trade, transport, logistics, and industrial firm - AD Ports Group has thrived and expanded globally, quadrupling revenue and tripling profit since 2022.

AD Ports Group's distinct competitive advantage, underpinned by the strength of its majority shareholder ADQ, is operational resilience – a defining core strategic imperative that combines an extreme customer-centric focus, with short-term operational agility, and a continuous improvement mindset that maximises commercial opportunities and supports accelerated growth despite market headwinds.

The remarkable success of operational resilience recently earned AD Ports Group a coveted place in Acumen Media's groundbreaking new documentary film series, Innovation & Disruption Leaders Middle East, which features a select group of corporate innovators and disruptors that are reshaping business and society.

A unique mix of trade-related core businesses in Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital solutions power a holistic trade ecosystem that enables AD Ports Group to multiply commercial opportunities, generating durable operational momentum and consistently strong top- and bottom-line annual growth since its accelerated international expansion in 2022.

The holistic, synergistic core of AD Ports Group's five-cluster business produces unique end-to-end solutions for big and small global business customers, tailored to meet their individual needs. Enhancing its appeal is the Group's award-winning focus on sustainable alternatives, environmental reclamation, and a first-mover reputation for embracing low-impact technologies such as electric tugboats and hydrofoiling pilot boats, LNG and LPG alternative fuels.

At its core, AD Ports Group employs operational resilience to enable global trade, through an integrated portfolio of trade-related businesses that continuously drive operational excellence by leveraging digital technologies, meeting its stakeholders' dynamic needs, forging new partnerships, and maximising synergies and shareholder value, to bring the benefits of global trade to its partners around the world.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.