Built to Last: How Basamh Group Forges Legacy and Innovation in Saudi Arabia

A legacy that built a future

For more than 75 years, Basamh Group has grown from a humble Jeddah storefront into one of the most respected business groups in the region. Now, in a new documentary titled "Built to Last,"released on CBS Brand Studio and Al Arabiya, the company opens its doors to the world—sharing stories of resilience, innovation and a commitment to community that spans generations.

From a modern lens that honors its past, the film introduces viewers to the foundational vision of Sheikh Ahmed Saeed Basamh, who believed in building a company grounded in trust, transparency and service to society. From a family-run operation to a regional leader, Basamh Group's story is one of purpose-driven evolution.

Growth powered by people and partnerships

The documentary highlights the present-day scale of Basamh Group—serving 15,000 outlets with over 1,000 employees—while focusing on the culture that drives this success. CEO Khalid Temairik shares how the Group's emphasis on brand building, employee empowerment and longstanding partnerships fuels sustainable growth.

Goody—now the second most chosen food brand in Saudi Arabia—is a prime example of Basamh Group's legacy in brand building. Its companies—BTC, SFS, GoodyCo and Thokoman Foods—continue to demonstrate how Basamh Group builds and scales businesses through strong partnerships and customer-focused solutions. Together, these companies reflect Basamh Group's pioneering spirit, grounded in innovation and consumer trust.

Longtime partners, such as General Mills and AlOthaim, offer their perspective on what makes Basamh Group unique: its family-like care, integrity and the ability to nurture relationships that last decades.

Looking ahead: An ecosystem for the region

"Built to Last" closes with a powerful vision of the future. As Basamh Group looks toward the next 75 years, it aims to become a premier ecosystem in the MEA region, focused on people, partners and ethical growth.

With investments in technology, R&D and employee development, the company is doubling down on innovation without losing sight of its founding values. Legacies are not just about history—they are built around listening to consumers, nurturing a growth culture that empowers people and fostering strong partnerships built on trust. This is the foundation that propels Basamh Group toward the future, making legacy a true launchpad for what comes next.