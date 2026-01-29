Behavioral Health as Economic Infrastructure

Behavioral health systems around the world are reaching a critical point. Demand for care is rising rapidly, yet many families still struggle to access timely, effective support. Clinicians are overstretched, workforces are under strain and systems designed decades ago are struggling to respond to the complexity of today's needs.

These challenges are not isolated to any one country, and they cannot be solved through a single blueprint. Catalight, one of the largest nonprofit behavioral health networks in the United States, understands that, when it comes to autism and other intellectual and developmental disability care, one size doesn't fit all. Solutions must reflect the social, cultural and economic realities in which care is delivered while ensuring families' personalized outcome goals are met.

Against this backdrop, there is growing recognition that behavioral and brain health are not simply healthcare concerns, but foundational infrastructure for resilient societies and economies. As global leaders gather for the World Economic Forum to discuss productivity, inclusion and long-term growth, attention is turning to how stronger brain health systems underpin everything from workforce participation to social cohesion, while recognizing that effective solutions must reflect local contexts, cultures and system realities.

Taking part in the World Economic Forum for the first time, Catalight operates at the heart of this conversation by reimagining how behavioral healthcare can be designed and delivered to meet modern demands. Originating as a U.S.-based network, the organization is growing and leading by responding to real gaps in care delivery with a clear understanding that no single model works everywhere. Its focus has always been practical and human: improving outcomes for individuals and families by addressing fragmentation, inefficiency and misaligned incentives within existing systems.

Designing Systems That Work for People and Economies

One of the most pressing challenges in behavioral healthcare today is access. Families often face long waiting periods, inconsistent quality and complex pathways that are difficult to navigate. At the same time, many traditional reimbursement and delivery models are proving unsustainable, both financially and clinically. Rising demand, combined with workforce burnout, is placing enormous pressure on systems that were never designed for scale.

Catalight addresses these challenges through a value-based care model that align incentives around outcomes rather than volume. By prioritizing measurable, real-world impact, the model reduces inefficiencies and helps ensure resources are directed where they make the greatest difference. Importantly, it also supports clinicians by allowing them to focus on effective, evidence-based care rather than transactional service delivery.

In a time when skyrocketing health care rates are at the top of everyone's mind, value-based care mitigates cost while simultaneously ensure families receive the personalized care they need to achieve the outcomes they want.

Building Brain Health Systems Through Partnership and Skills

Catalight takes a partnership-led approach to strengthening behavioral health systems globally by actively learning from overseas systems and advising on how its model has achieved long-term success. Behavioral healthcare needs, resources and delivery structures vary widely across countries and communities, and effective solutions must reflect those differences. Collaboration with governments, universities, healthcare providers, NGOs and community organizations is therefore central, with a clear focus on building local capacity and trust rather than imposing uniform solutions.

Education and skills development play a critical role in this strategy. Through flexible, evidence-based training frameworks, Catalight supports workforce development while remaining adaptable to different cultural and system contexts. Early international collaborations demonstrate how locally grounded solutions, co-created with regional experts, can support long-term resilience and scalability without sacrificing clinical rigor.

Investing in the Future of Brain Health

Talk at Davos made the message clear: Brain health is foundational to economic resilience, equity and sustainable growth. Addressing the challenge requires moving beyond short-term fixes toward system redesign, aligned incentives and cross-sector collaboration.

Catalight's work shows what this looks like in practice. By grounding strategy in evidence, lived experience and real-world implementation, it offers practical pathways for building stronger behavioral and brain health systems. Ultimately, investing in brain health is an investment in people, communities and societies.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.